Pistons pound Cavaliers to win consecutive games for first time this season

The Detroit Pistons claimed back-to-back wins for the first time this season with a 127-94 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Blake Griffin scored 24 points for the Pistons, while Andre Drummond had 17 points and 14 rebounds.

The win moved Detroit up to ninth in the Eastern Conference, while the loss saw the Cavaliers stuck in 13th.

In Washington, the Wizards lost 127-120 to the Orlando Magic, for whom Evan Fournier scored 31 points.

DJ Augustin also recorded 24 points for Orlando and Markelle Fultz added a career-high 20.

Bradley Beal was the highest scorer of the game, registering 42 points for the Wizards, but it was not enough to save Washington, who have now lost five of their last six games.

In New Orleans, the Pelicans were beaten 118-97 by the Dallas Mavericks, with Luka Doncic scoring 33 points and claiming 18 rebounds.

Brandon Ingram scored 24 points and Jrue Holiday registered 18 for the Pelicans, who have now lost six straight games and sit second-bottom in the Western Conference.

For the Mavericks, a third straight win solidified their hold on fourth spot in the Western.

Elsewhere, the Toronto Raptors lost 121-110 to the Miami Heat, the LA Lakers beat the Denver Nuggets 105-96, the San Antonio Spurs won 135-133 in overtime against the Houston Rockets and the LA Clippers defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 117-97.