Joshua ‘hungry, determined and focused’ ahead of Ruiz rematch

Anthony Joshua insists he is hungry to win back his world heavyweight titles ahead of his rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia.

The pair meet again on Saturday, six months after the Briton’s shock defeat at Madison Square Gardens.

Joshua said at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon: “It is interesting to be on this side of the table, but in my 16th fight I challenged for the world title and I am challenging for the world title again.

Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr face the media (Nick Potts/PA).

“I call it back to my 16th fight. I’m hungry, determined and focused on the goal.

“There is no fear in my heart, no fear in my eyes and I’m really looking forward to putting on a show.”

On the venue in Diriyah, Joshua said: “We are about to turn this into something special.

“We have a great undercard, a great show. I went to the venue and it is perfectly designed. I will walk in with confidence and I want everyone to feel the confidence that I will.”

But Ruiz Jr is not ready to give up the belts he won on June 1.

“I made my dreams come true and made history,” he said. “I appreciate the supporters I have. I was surprised by how many fans I have here. I’m ready to rock and roll.

“I know AJ will come with a different game plan and is prepared and more motivated. I know he will try to box me around, but it’s my job to prevent that.

“I don’t want to let these beautiful belts go away. I will die trying and do anything that is possible to get that victory.”