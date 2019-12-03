Advertising
Defending champion O’Sullivan to face Ding in UK Championship fourth round
O’Sullivan eased into the fourth round at York Barbican.
Defending champion Ronnie O’Sullivan moved into the Betway UK Championship fourth round with a comfortable victory over Thailand’s Noppon Saengkham.
O’Sullivan, who is chasing the eighth UK title of his stellar career, was in dominant form at York Barbican, winning 6-2.
Breaks of 97 and 76 underpinned his success, with a spectacular pink to the corner pocket sealing victory in frame eight.
O’Sullivan did not drop a frame in the first two rounds, whitewashing Ross Bulman and Tian Pengfei.
And although Saengkham ended that sequence, he had no answer to O’Sullivan’s all-round game.
O’Sullivan will meet China’s Ding Junhui in the last-16 after he came through 6-4 against Ali Carter.
And Stephen Maguire booked his place in the next round with a 6-2 victory over his fellow Scot Graeme Dott.
