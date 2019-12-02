The sporting weekend in pictures

Premier League leaders Liverpool moved 11 points clear of champions Manchester City and stayed eight ahead of nearest challengers Leicester after beating Brighton on Saturday.

World champion Lewis Hamilton won the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and England Test skipper Joe Root returned to form with a century in New Zealand.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the best pictures from the weekend’s action.

Virgil Van Dijk scored twice to give leaders Liverpool victory over Brighton (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Joe Root and Rory Burns both made centuries for England (Mark Baker/AP)

Jonjo Shelvey’s late equaliser secured Newcastle a 2-2 draw which dented Manchester City’s title bid (Owen Humphreys/PA)

World champion Lewis Hamilton, centre, won the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (Kamran Jebreili/AP)

Freddie Ljungberg failed to end Arsenal’s winless streak as his first game in caretaker charge of the Gunners ended in a 2-2 draw at Norwich (Adam Davy/PA)

The sky was a picture above Carrow Road (Adam Davy/PA)

Everton appealed for offside for Kelechi Iheanacho’s winning goal in Leicester’s 2-1 win (Nigel French/PA)

Goalkeeper David Martin, 33, took the plaudits on his Premier League debut after West Ham stunned Chelsea (Adam Davy/PA)

Judd Trump in action at the UK Championship in York (Richard Sellers/PA)

Tempers flared during Tottenham’s 3-2 win over Bournemouth (John Walton/PA)

Jeffrey Schlupp sealed Crystal Palace’s 2-0 win at Burnley (Martin Rickett/PA)

London Irish’s Ollie Hoskins was sent off during their game with Bristol Bears (Mark Kerton/PA)

Quique Sanchez Flores was sacked after Watford’s defeat at Southampton (Mark Kerton/PA)

Wales beat the Barbarians 43-33 in new coach Wayne Pivac’s first game in charge (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Wolves and Sheffield United drew 1-1 (Bradley Collyer/PA)

The runners and riders before The Ladbrokes ‘where The Nation Plays’ Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle Race at Newbury Racecourse (Nigel French/PA)

England were drawn to face Croatia, the Czech Republic and a play-off winner in Group D at Euro 2020 (Mike Egerton/PA)

Tranmere avoided an FA Cup upset as they hammered Chichester 5-1 (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Ronnie O’Sullivan eased into the next round at the Barbican (Dave Howarth/PA)

Vivianne Miedema scored six goals as Arsenal beat Bristol City 11-1 in the Women’s Super League (Tess Derry/PA)