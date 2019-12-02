Advertising
The sporting weekend in pictures
The best images from the weekend’s sporting action.
Premier League leaders Liverpool moved 11 points clear of champions Manchester City and stayed eight ahead of nearest challengers Leicester after beating Brighton on Saturday.
World champion Lewis Hamilton won the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and England Test skipper Joe Root returned to form with a century in New Zealand.
Here, the PA news agency looks at the best pictures from the weekend’s action.
