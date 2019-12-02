Lakers run ended as Luka Doncic leads Mavericks to impressive victory

The Los Angeles Lakers had their purple patch brought to a halt as Luka Doncic led the Dallas Mavericks to a 114-100 victory.

Doncic hit 27 points and added 10 assists and Delon Wright scored 17 off the bench as the Lakers lost for the first time in 11 games

Anthony Davis was the top scorer for the Lakers with 27 and LeBron James added 25, but a 28-5 run for the Mavericks at the start of the second half proved the difference.

The Los Angeles Clippers responded to their shock defeat to the San Antonio Spurs by thrashing the Washington Wizards 150-125.

Kawhi Leonard scored 34 points while Paul George poured in 31 as the Clippers improved to 15-6.

The Miami Heat pipped the Brooklyn Nets 109-106 with two Jimmy Butler free throws putting the visitors up with 29.7 seconds remaining.

Butler, who scored 20 points, gave the Heat a two-point lead, with Justise Winslow hitting another free throw to seal the narrow win.

Jayson Tatum scored 30 points as the Boston Celtics defeated the New York Knicks 113-104, the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 115-107 and the Detroit Pistons swept aside the San Antonio Spurs 132-98.

The New Orleans Pelicans slumped to their fifth straight loss as they were beaten 107-104 by the Oklahoma City Thunder, Pascal Siakam scored 35 points as the Toronto Raptors beat the Utah Jazz 130-110 and the Orlando Magic downed the Golden State Warriors 100-96.