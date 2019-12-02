Bernd Leno admits Arsenal were fortunate to leave Norwich with a point

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno conceded his side were lucky to earn a draw away to Norwich on Sunday.

Two goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang helped the Gunners twice come from behind to earn a point in the Premier League at Carrow Road.

But it could have been different had Leno not made fine saves to deny Kenny McLean and Teemu Pukki in the second half.

⛔️ WHAT. A. SAVE. ⛔️ McLean gets clean through on goal and looks certain to score… but Bernd makes a superb fingertip stop! ? @Bernd_Leno ? 2-2 ? (59)#NORARS pic.twitter.com/11tBUxrpAY — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 1, 2019

It saw interim manager Freddie Ljunberg begin his spell with a point, but extended Arsenal’s winless run to eight which was a factor in the decision to sack Unai Emery on Friday – the morning after a 2-1 home defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Leno told the official club website: “At the end it was confusing because in the first half we played exactly how we wanted but conceded two goals in transition. In the second half, we lost control of the game and we were lucky to draw.

“It’s always strange and sad when a manager loses his job. I think Emery did a very good job for one-and-a-half years, but the club decided to change the manager and something in the team.

Unai Emery was sacked by Arsenal after a run of seven games without a win (PA Graphics)

“We just have to look forward and we saw the team was different (against Norwich).”

Ljungberg hinted it will take time for him to implement changes after Sunday’s 2-2 draw.

The 42-year-old, who was part of Emery’s coaching team, has stepped up to take charge on an interim basis and will be in the dugout again on Thursday for the visit of Brighton.

Freddie Ljungberg saw his first game as Arsenal interim manager end in a 2-2 draw (Adam Davy/PA)

But Ljungberg said: “Normally a pre-season is five to six weeks and you can implement how you want to play football but I don’t have that.

“I just try to do small building blocks and try to change things in a slow tempo so people can understand and practice.

“Now players need to recover and we’ll probably get one-and-a-half sessions (before Brighton) but that’s football. I just try to make things simple as possible and hopefully we get better.”

Norwich were able to back up the 2-0 win over Everton with another strong showing to earn a potentially vital point in their bid for survival.

Like in the victory at Goodison Park, Todd Cantwell was on the scoresheet to make it four goals in 14 appearances in the top flight this season.

Canaries boss Daniel Farke is eager to keep the England youth international grounded, saying: “He has been fantastic so far this season, but I am far away from naming him a quality player.

“Quality is always defined with performances over a long-term period. It is not just a few games, 10 games or 14, it is to prove this over months and prove this over a whole season and then we can speak about this quality.

“If he goes further on with these performances, definitely we will have some really nice days with him and he will have a great future, but it’s up to him right now to go on and deliver this over the next few months.”