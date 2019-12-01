Judd Trump cruises into third round at UK Championship

Judd Trump eased into the third round of the UK Championship with a straightforward 6-1 win over China’s Mei Xiwen.

The world number one stormed into a strong 4-0 lead in York as Mei struggled to get a foothold in the match.

Mei then pulled back a frame before Trump won the next two in succession to seal the win and book a third-round meeting with veteran Nigel Bond, who edged past Louis Heathcote 6-5.

World number one @judd147t is having a sensational 2019. ✅ 20th January: Masters Champion✅ 6th May: World Champion❓ 8th December: @betway UK Champion? He beat Mei Xiwen 6-1 in the second round today #baizeofglory pic.twitter.com/1L4WyyUqJ2 — World Snooker (@WorldSnooker) December 1, 2019

Top 20 players Ding Junhui and Ali Carter will meet in the next round following respective 6-2 wins over Michael Georgiou and Robert Milkins.

Scotland’s Graeme Dott cruised past Yuan Sijun in a 6-0 win, while world number 13 Jack Lisowski beat 2006 UK Championship winner Peter Ebdon 6-2.

Elsewhere, Ben Woollaston overcame Scott Donaldson 6-4, Stuart Carrington lost 6-2 to China’s Yan Bingtao and Mark Davis won 6-4 against Fan Zhengyi.