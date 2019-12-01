Menu

Advertising

Judd Trump cruises into third round at UK Championship

UK & international sports | Published:

The world number one enjoyed a straightforward passage to the third round.

Judd Trump beat Mei Xiwen in York

Judd Trump eased into the third round of the UK Championship with a straightforward 6-1 win over China’s Mei Xiwen.

The world number one stormed into a strong 4-0 lead in York as Mei struggled to get a foothold in the match.

Mei then pulled back a frame before Trump won the next two in succession to seal the win and book a third-round meeting with veteran Nigel Bond, who edged past Louis Heathcote 6-5.

Top 20 players Ding Junhui and Ali Carter will meet in the next round following respective 6-2 wins over Michael Georgiou and Robert Milkins.

Scotland’s Graeme Dott cruised past Yuan Sijun in a 6-0 win, while world number 13 Jack Lisowski beat 2006 UK Championship winner Peter Ebdon 6-2.

Elsewhere, Ben Woollaston overcame Scott Donaldson 6-4, Stuart Carrington lost 6-2 to China’s Yan Bingtao and Mark Davis won 6-4 against Fan Zhengyi.

UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News