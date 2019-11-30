Menu

Gastroenteritis has Leach in a spin

UK & international sports | Published:

ECB confirms spinner is in hospital.

England v Australia – Fourth Test – Day Four – 2019 Ashes Series – Emirates Old Trafford

England spinner Jack Leach has been hospitalised with a bout of gastroenteritis.

The slow left-armer was controversially dropped for the ongoing second Test against New Zealand at Hamilton, with England deciding on an all-seam frontline attack as they seek to level the series.

The England and Wales Cricket Board revealed Leach, who suffers from Crohn’s disease, is likely to spend the night in hospital after he started to feel under the weather on Saturday afternoon.

England and Australia Nets Session – Day Two – The Oval
England’s Jack Leach is in hospital (PA)

A short ECB statement read: “Jack Leach has been admitted to hospital suffering with gastroenteritis.

“He started feeling unwell after the first session today. He is likely to stay in hospital overnight.”

UK & international sports

