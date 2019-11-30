Four-midable Leeds pile more misery on Middlesbrough

Mateusz Klich scored twice as Leeds went top of the Championship with a 4-0 win over struggling Middlesbrough at Elland Road.

An unhappy return for Boro boss Jonathan Woodgate to his former club began in the third minute when Patrick Bamford fired the home side in front.

Klich capitalised on a defensive error to double Leeds’ advantage on the stroke of half-time, and second-half efforts from Helder Costa and Klich again gave the hosts their fifth straight win.

Josh Dasilva scored a hat-trick as Brentford stormed to the brink of the play-off places with a 7-0 win over Luton at Griffin Park.

The Bees bounced back from their midweek loss at Blackburn and led 5-0 at half-time with goals from Bryan Mbeumo, Ollie Watkins, Mathias Jensen and a Dasilva double.

Said Benrahma made it 6-0 from the penalty spot in the 71st minute before Dasilva was given the chance to complete his hat-trick also from the spot.

Bristol City also made a significant statement as they beat Huddersfield 5-2 to move up to fifth place.

Josh Brownhill and a Terence Kongolo own goal got the Robins off to a flying start before Karlan Grant reduced the deficit for Danny Cowley’s men.

Headers from Niclas Eliasson and Ashley Williams put the home side 4-1 up at the interval and after Andrea Weimann extended City’s lead, Juninho Bacuna replied for Town.

Neil Harris continued his impressive start as Cardiff boss as the Bluebirds ended Nottingham Forest’s hopes of putting pressure on the leaders with a 1-0 win at the City Ground.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing’s effort from outside the box in the 14th minute was enough to give the visitors their first away win of the season.

Wayne Rooney took his place in the Derby dugout for the first time but the Rams’ new player-coach could not inspire his side to victory over Queen’s Park Rangers.

Martyn Waghorn’s 23rd minute free-kick put the Rams in front but the same player was responsible for conceding the penalty from which Eberechi Eze equalised for the visitors.

Bottom club Barnsley claimed their first win since the opening day of the season with a 3-1 success over Hull at Oakwell.

Goals from Alex Mowatt and Mike-Steven Bahre put Barnsley in command and despite Keane Lewis-Potter giving the Tigers hope with an 81st minute header, Conor Chaplin’s injury-time effort confirmed the three points.

George Puscas scored a five-minute hat-trick as Reading came from behind to win 3-1 at struggling Wigan.

The home side looked in control after Joe Garner’s 34th minute opener but Puscas levelled from the penalty spot on 79 minutes, scored his second a minute later, and completed his one-man show in the 84th minute.

Bradley Dack scored at both ends as Blackburn piled more pressure on struggling stroke with a 2-1 win in the Potteries.

Dack scored his 10th goal of the season in the 13th minute but cancelled himself out when he scored an own goal 10 minutes from time.

Fortunately for Dack, team-mate Sean Gallagher was on hand to slot home four minutes later and preserve the points for Rovers.

Steven Fletcher scored twice as Sheffield Wednesday eased to a 3-1 win over Charlton at The Valley.

Macauley Bonne had briefly equalised for the home side but Fletcher’s second and an injury time header from Atdhe Nuhiu left the Addicks – in the midst of takeover talk – winless in seven.

Birmingham and Millwall shared the points at St Andrew’s after Shaun Williams’ opener for the Lions was cancelled out by a late effort from Jake Clarke-Salter.