Who’s through, who has work to do? How things stand for British teams in Europe

The Champions League and Europa League are both rapidly approaching the knockout stages.

Just one round of group fixtures remain in each competition before the draw for the respective rounds of 16 and 32 on December 16.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the implications surrounding the British clubs involved in the two competitions.

Liverpool (Champions League)

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are the titleholders in the Champions League (Martin Rickett/PA).

With one group game left to play, the reigning champions need a win or a draw against Salzburg to secure their last-16 spot. Jurgen Klopp’s side currently top Group E with 10 points but face competition from Napoli, who are on nine, and Salzburg on seven. Should they face defeat against the Austrians, they risk finishing third and dropping into the Europa League on goal difference.

Manchester City (Champions League)

FULL-TIME | The points are shared at the Etihad, but we secure our place as Group C winners and will head through to the #UCL knockout stages! ? ? 1-1 ? #ManCity pic.twitter.com/NYtGJPprVP — Manchester City (@ManCity) November 26, 2019

City are unbeaten in Group C, with Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw with Shakhtar Donetsk putting them five points clear at the top and securing their place in the round of 16. They are one of eight clubs to make it through to the knockout stages already, with Real Madrid and Tottenham so far emerging as potential opponents after finishing second in their respective groups. Paris St Germain, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Juventus and RB Leipzig are the other teams to confirm their places in the final 16.

Chelsea (Champions League)

?? Christian Pulišić flying! Chelsea new boy has now scored 6 goals in his last 7 games ???#UCL pic.twitter.com/qc7E0sZo3L — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 27, 2019

The reigning Europa League champions are currently second in Group H behind Ajax, but are relying on the Dutch giants’ final group game to advance to the knockout stages. Frank Lampard’s side face Lille, where a win would see them through as long as either Ajax are victorious or if their own winning margin is greater than Valencia’s. If they lose or draw, they need Valencia to have the same outcome.

Tottenham (Champions League)

Harry Kane will be present in the last 16 of the competition (Adam Davy/PA).

Like City, Tottenham have already confirmed their round of 16 place after comfortably finishing second in Group B. They suffered an embarrassing 7-2 defeat to Bayern but have advanced following wins over Red Star Belgrade and Olympiakos. Their final group game will see them travel to Munich to face the group winners once again.

Manchester United (Europa League)

While United have already qualified for the round of 32, their 2-1 loss to Astana on Thursday means they must wait until next week to confirm themselves as Group L winners. A win or draw against AZ Alkmaar would see them top the group, however a defeat would mean they finish second behind the Dutch side.

Arsenal (Europa League)

Arsenal’s defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt cost head coach Unai Emery his job (Adam Davy/PA).

The managerless Gunners have all but confirmed their knockout place, currently topping Group F with 10 points despite Thursday’s loss to second place Eintracht Frankfurt. Standard Liege are third with seven points but have a minus two goal difference compared to Arsenal’s seven. The two sides meet next week, where all the Gunners have to do is avoid losing by five or more goals.

Wolves (Europa League)

Wolves have already secured their spot in the round of 32 but still have the chance to top Group K. They currently sit just one point behind leaders Braga after drawing 3-3 with the Portuguese club on Thursday. A win over Besiktas next week could see them advance in first place, but only if Braga lose or draw against Slovan Bratislava.

Celtic (Europa League)

? Group E winners! ? Celtic fans, how are you feeling? Reply with a GIF ??#UEL pic.twitter.com/6mri75Yi2F — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) November 28, 2019

A 3-1 win over Rennes on Thursday means Celtic will advance to the round of 32 as Group E winners. Four wins and a draw sees them currently four points clear of second place CFR Cluj, who they will face in their final group game next week. Neil Lennon’s side are one of nine teams to confirm their place so far.

Rangers (Europa League)

Alfredo Morelos scored a brace in the draw with Feyenoord (Andrew Milligan/PA).

Rangers find themselves in the most hotly contested group, with all four teams still able to advance to the next round. The Gers are currently top and a win or a draw against Young Boys next week would see Steven Gerrard’s side through regardless of the other fixture. They could also still go through if they lose, as long as Feyenoord remain on a lower goal difference if they beat Porto.