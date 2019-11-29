Mo Farah announces he will target a return to the track in Tokyo

Sir Mo Farah has announced he is “back on the track” and will aim to compete in the 10,000 metres at next year’s Olympic Games.

Farah has won double gold at each of the last two Olympics, taking the 5,000m and 10,000m crowns in London and Rio, but switched his focus to the marathon in 2017.

Farah won the Chicago Marathon in 2018 but has decided to return to his old stomping ground, saying on his YouTube channel: “The big news is I’m back on the track in the 10,000m in Tokyo next year.

“I hope I haven’t lost my speed but I’ll train hard for it and see what I can do.”

The 36-year-old enjoyed considerable successes during his time at the longer distance, notably taking 37 seconds off the European record with a time of two hours, five minutes and 11 seconds during his Chicago triumph.

But he never matched the dominance of his earlier career and indicated last year that he would reverse his decision to retire from track competition if he felt it improved his chances of another Olympic victory.

“To win the Chicago Marathon was nice, to finish third in London was OK, it was good. It’s been a learning curve for me,” he continued.

“(But) next year I’ve decided, Tokyo 2020, I’m gonna be back on the track. I’m really excited to be competing back on the track and give it a go in the 10,000m.”