Fabinho misses out for leaders Liverpool

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has been ruled out until the new year but manager Jurgen Klopp has no other new injury problems ahead of the visit of Brighton.

The Brazil international, who was actually suspended this weekend, could be out for six to eight weeks with ankle ligament damage.

Fellow midfielder Naby Keita has recovered from illness but centre-back Joel Matip faces another scan on a knee problem which has kept him out since October 20.

Brighton will have Lewis Dunk and young forward Aaron Connolly back for the trip to Anfield.

Captain Dunk missed the 2-0 loss to Leicester after picking up his fifth caution of the season while Republic of Ireland international Connolly has recently been sidelined with a groin injury.

Both return for the clash with Liverpool, but Bernardo remains short of match fitness despite featuring for the Under-23s this week and Solly March is a doubt with tightness in his groin.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Keita, Salah, Firmino, Mane, Adrian, Gomez, Lallana, Shaqiri, Milner, Henderson, Origi, Brewster.

Brighton provisional squad: Ryan, Button, Dunk, Duffy, Schelotto, Montoya, Burn, Webster, Balogun, Stephens, Propper, Gross, Mooy, March, Alzate, Maupay, Trossard, Murray, Connolly, Jahanbakhsh.