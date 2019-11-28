Rhodes takes over as Warwickshire skipper

Will Rhodes has been named as Warwickshire’s new club captain, inheriting the role from Jeetan Patel.

The 24-year-old all-rounder will lead the side in first-class cricket and the 50-over Royal London Cup, with newly-capped England batsman Dom Sibley serving as deputy. New Zealander Patel, who led the Bears for the past two seasons, retires at the end of the 2020 campaign.

“It’s a real honour for me to step forward to lead this squad into the 2020 season. With so many young players in the ranks, it’s an exciting time for everyone at this club,” said Rhodes, who joined from Yorkshire two years ago.

“Jeets has been my first captain here at Warwickshire. He’s played a huge role in helping me settle at the club so quickly and in establishing myself across all formats. Following in the footsteps of a true Warwickshire legend is a very exciting prospect and he will be a great support for me as captain.”

Paul Farbrace, sport director at Edgbaston, said: “Despite being only 24, Will has quickly become recognised as a senior member of the dressing room and he has demonstrated excellent leadership qualities that have impressed the cricket management team.

“By appointing Will captain for 2020, he can benefit from the wealth of experience that Jeetan offers as a former captain and player who, alongside Ian Bell and Tim Ambrose, knows what it takes to win trophies over a sustained period of time with Warwickshire.”