Davis goes hard on return to New Orleans as Lakers get 114-110 win

Anthony Davis impressed on his return to New Orleans as he dropped 41 points on his old team the Pelicans en route to a 114-110 victory for the Los Angeles Lakers.

It was his first time back on court in New Orleans since his blockbuster trade to the Californians, and he made his presence felt.

Davis, who spent seven seasons in Louisiana, went 15-30 from the floor and snatched nine rebounds, but also turned up on defence where he intercepted with five seconds left before draining two free throws.

Game on the line. Anthony Davis in lockdown mode ??? pic.twitter.com/iTjnzxbZTa — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 28, 2019

Elsewhere, the Indiana Pacers downed the Utah Jazz 121-102, the Charlotte Hornets closed out a tight one 102-101 over the Detroit Pistons and the Cleveland Cavaliers were not good enough to beat the Orlando Magic, falling to a 116-104 defeat.

An injury kept him away from Boston but home fans still made their feelings known to Kyrie Irving, as they hung posters outside TD Garden labelling him a coward for defecting to the Brooklyn Nets who lost 121-110 to the Celtics.

The Philadelphia 76ers went 97-91 over the Sacramento Kings, the Toronto Raptors beat the New York Knicks 126-98 and the Los Angeles Clippers finished 121-119 over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid, left, helped his side beat the Sacramento Kings (Chris Szagola/AP)

Advertising

The Milwaukee Bucks were 111-102 victors against the Atlanta Hawks, the Houston Rockets beat the Miami Heat 117-108 and the Minnesota Timberwolves won 113-101 over the San Antonio Spurs.

The Phoenix Suns fell 140-132 to the Washington Wizards and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 136-119.

And the Golden State Warriors had a rare win during an uncharacteristically mediocre season, closing out the visiting Chicago Bulls 104-90.