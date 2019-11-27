A look at the youngsters set to make their Manchester United debuts in Astana

Manchester United academy products Di’Shon Bernard, Ethan Laird and Dylan Levitt will all start Thursday’s Europa League clash with Astana in Kazakhstan.

With the Red Devils already through to the knockout stages, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is taking the opportunity to blood some youngsters.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the trio.

Di’Shon Bernard

Described by United’s website as an “imposing centre-back”, 19-year-old Bernard joined the club from Chelsea in 2017.

The teenager has moved up from the under-18s to the under-23s and has made three appearances this season for United’s under-21 side in the Leasing.com Trophy.

Ethan Laird

Ethan Laird, left, pictured at United training (Tim Goode/PA)

Eighteen-year-old Laird is a pacy full-back who has been regarded as a talent to watch for a long time as he worked his way through United’s age groups and he has represented England to under-18 level.

Injury stalled his progress, but Solskjaer said about him last month: “He’s a full-back in the mould that we want: he’s physical, he’s quick, he’s strong, technical as well driving forward with it.”

Dylan Levitt

A creative midfielder who has already been involved with the senior Wales squad, 19-year-old Levitt has been attracting rave reviews for his performances for United’s under-23 side.

He joined United at the age of eight and signed his first professional contract in April 2018.