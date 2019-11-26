Menu

Advertising

Man City ‘hold initial discussions over potential new deal for Raheem Sterling’

UK & international sports | Published:

It is understood there has been contact between City and representatives of the England forward.

Raheem Sterling could be set to sign another contract with Manchester City

Manchester City have held initial discussions over a potential new contract for Raheem Sterling.

The PA news agency understands there has been contact between the Premier League champions and representatives of the England forward.

The club are understood to be relaxed about the situation, with 24-year-old Sterling having only signed his current deal, which runs until 2023, a year ago.

Raheem Sterling, right, is one of the best players in the world
Raheem Sterling, right, is one of the best players in the world (Martin Rickett/PA)

Sterling, who joined City from Liverpool in 2015, is now rated as one the world’s best players due to his outstanding form in recent seasons.

He has begun the current campaign in outstanding fashion and had netted 18 times in 23 appearances for club and country prior to City’s Champions League clash with Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday.

UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News