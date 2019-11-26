Lamar Jackson leads Baltimore Ravens to crushing win over Los Angeles Rams

Quarterback Lamar Jackson boosted his MVP chances by leading the Baltimore Ravens to a dominant 45-6 away victory over the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL on Monday night.

Jackson was in sublime form all night against last season’s Super Bowl losers, tying his career best by throwing five touchdown passes as the Ravens charged out of the starting gates and stayed in front throughout.

The 22-year-old Jackson also made a little more history to add to his list of achievements in his burgeoning career, becoming the first player to reach 3,000 passing yards and 1,500 rush yards within his first two seasons, according to ESPN.

"I'm trying to win a Super Bowl. We're taking it a game at a time. I'm not worried about MVP." – @Lj_Era8 pic.twitter.com/REidhYl5lk — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 26, 2019

He also became the first NFL player to chalk up 50 rushing yards and at least four touchdown passes in consecutive games.

It was a one-sided affair as the Ravens took their winning streak to seven games, exploding at the start of the match to become the first team since 2008 to reach the end zone in each of their first six possessions.

The Ravens led 14-0 after two similar touchdowns to Marquise Brown, the first off a nine-play 55-yard drive, the second from a seven-play, 61-yard drive that ended with Jackson’s 18-yard pass to Brown.

At that stage in the first quarter, the Rams had made zero total yards after their two possessions.

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown scored against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)

And things only grew worse for the hosts, who conceded another 14 points in the second quarter en route to the club’s heaviest loss of all time at the LA Memorial Coliseum, dating back to 1946.

The Rams conceded more than 20 points for the first time since October 3, in a defeat which all-but ends their hopes of making the play-offs.

Jackson completed nine passes from nine for 87 yards in the first half and ended with 15 from 20 before being rested with the game in the bag early in the fourth quarter.