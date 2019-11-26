Attack coach Scott Wisemantel departs team England

Eddie Jones has confirmed attack coach Scott Wisemantel has left the England set-up.

The 49-year-old marshalled England’s attack as they were beaten by South Africa in the Rugby World Cup final earlier this month but after talks with England head coach Jones he has decided to move on.

Wisemantel joined Jones’ coaching team during the summer of 2018. His temporary contract expired following defeat to the Springboks in Japan.

Eddie Jones will be looking to rebuild his coaching set-up (Mike Egerton/PA)

He is the second member of Jones’ staff to seek pastures new after scrum coach Neal Hatley returned to Bath following the World Cup.

Wisemantel has been tipped to join the Australia set-up under Dave Rennie, the current Glasgow Warriors coach who will take up the reins with the Wallabies at the end of the 2019-2020 season.

Jones told the Daily Mail: “Scott’s contract finished at the end of the World Cup and we had some discussions but he has decided to move on.

“Whatever role he takes on next I know he will do an outstanding job because he was fantastic for us. We will miss him but we wish him all the best, and his family.”