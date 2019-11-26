Menu

Advertising

Andy Ruiz Jr vows to ‘make history again’ in rematch with Anthony Joshua

UK & international sports | Published:

The Mexican-American produced one of the greatest upsets in heavyweight boxing history when he defeated Joshua in New York in June.

Andy Ruiz Jr v Anthony Joshua – Press Conference – Hilton London Syon Park

Andy Ruiz Jr has vowed to “make history again” ahead of his world heavyweight title rematch with Anthony Joshua.

The Mexican-American produced one of the greatest upsets in heavyweight boxing history when he defeated Joshua in New York in June.

Ruiz Jr on Tuesday landed in Saudi Arabia to begin preparations for the ‘Clash On The Dunes’ on December 7.

He said: “It feels good. You know I made history in New York and I’ll make history again in Saudi Arabia.”

View this post on Instagram

Landed safely.. we give thanks KSA ??

A post shared by Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) on

Joshua, who arrived in the country over the weekend, will be looking to regain the IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO title belts after his shock defeat.

Ruiz floored Joshua four times en route to a seventh-round stoppage at Madison Square Garden, handing the Brit his first defeat as a professional.

The first-ever heavyweight world title fight to take place in the Middle East will be staged in the 15,000-seat Diriyah Arena.

UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News