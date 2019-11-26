Andy Ruiz Jr vows to ‘make history again’ in rematch with Anthony Joshua

Andy Ruiz Jr has vowed to “make history again” ahead of his world heavyweight title rematch with Anthony Joshua.

The Mexican-American produced one of the greatest upsets in heavyweight boxing history when he defeated Joshua in New York in June.

Ruiz Jr on Tuesday landed in Saudi Arabia to begin preparations for the ‘Clash On The Dunes’ on December 7.

He said: “It feels good. You know I made history in New York and I’ll make history again in Saudi Arabia.”

Joshua, who arrived in the country over the weekend, will be looking to regain the IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO title belts after his shock defeat.

Ruiz floored Joshua four times en route to a seventh-round stoppage at Madison Square Garden, handing the Brit his first defeat as a professional.

The first-ever heavyweight world title fight to take place in the Middle East will be staged in the 15,000-seat Diriyah Arena.