The sporting weekend in pictures

Jose Mourinho returned to the dugout for the first time since his appointment as Tottenham head coach with a tense 3-2 win at West Ham.
Liverpool tightened their stance at the top of the Premier League with victory at Crystal Palace, with Leicester and Manchester City in close pursuit.
There were boxing title bouts, European action in rugby union, Europe’s number one golfer was crowned in Dubai and the International Swimming League arrived in London.
