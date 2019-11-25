Menu

Advertising

ECB investigating after Jofra Archer says he was racially insulted

UK & international sports | Published:

England lost the first Test against New Zealand.

Jofra Archer made a second-innings 30

The England and Wales Cricket Board is looking into Jofra Archer’s claim that he was racially insulted while batting against New Zealand in the first Test.

Archer scored a second-innings 30 as England failed to bat out the final day in Mount Maunganui, losing by an innings and 65 runs.

The 24-year-old paceman said on Twitter: “A bit disturbing hearing racial insults today while battling to help save my team.

“The crowd has been amazing this week except for that one guy. The Barmy Army was good as usual also.”

UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News