ECB investigating after Jofra Archer says he was racially insulted

The England and Wales Cricket Board is looking into Jofra Archer’s claim that he was racially insulted while batting against New Zealand in the first Test.

Archer scored a second-innings 30 as England failed to bat out the final day in Mount Maunganui, losing by an innings and 65 runs.

A bit disturbing hearing racial insults today whilst battling to help save my team , the crowd was been amazing this week except for that one guy , @TheBarmyArmy was good as usual also — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) November 25, 2019

The 24-year-old paceman said on Twitter: “A bit disturbing hearing racial insults today while battling to help save my team.

“The crowd has been amazing this week except for that one guy. The Barmy Army was good as usual also.”