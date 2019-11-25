Denver Nuggets continue winning streak

The Denver Nuggets claimed their fifth successive victory by beating the Phoenix Suns 116-104 on Sunday.

The Nuggets trailed by five at the midway point but the momentum shifted in a third quarter that saw Will Barton score 12 of his 22 points.

Paul Millsap top-scored with 23 for the hosts at the Pepsi Center, while Jamal Murray also contributed 22.

T H R I L L doing T H R I L L things!#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/QWWkrrGaLo — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) November 25, 2019

The result – a ninth win in 10 for the Nuggets – improved their record to 12-3.

Montrezl Harrell finished strongly as the Los Angeles Clippers secured a 134-109 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Harrell scored 24 of his 34 points in the second half of the match and also racked up 12 rebounds, while Kawhi Leonard registered 26 points as the Clippers continued a five-game winning streak of their own, going 12-5 for the season.

The Dallas Mavericks were 137-123 victors over the Houston Rockets in an all-Texas clash at the Toyota Center.

Advertising

.@luka7doncic had a monster game in Houston! ? Luka had a 41 point double-double✨ #MFFL pic.twitter.com/eAmqE7w5nk — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) November 24, 2019

Luka Doncic was the standout performer for the Mavericks with 41 points and 10 assists, becoming only the third active player to register at least 30 points and 10 assists in four consecutive outings – James Harden and Russell Westbrook being the others. He had already become the youngest in NBA history to do so in three on the bounce.

The Brooklyn Nets held off a fourth-quarter fightback to edge a 103-101 victory at the New York Knicks, while the Sacramento Kings beat the Washington Wizards 113-106 in Sunday’s remaining fixture.