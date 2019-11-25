Ben Stokes on six-person shortlist for Sports Personality of the Year award

England’s Cricket World Cup-winning hero Ben Stokes is on the six-person shortlist for the 2019 BBC Sports Personality of the Year award.

Stokes, who struck an unbeaten 84 before coming back out to bat in a nail-biting Super Over in the World Cup final against New Zealand, is joined on the list by athletics stars Dina Asher-Smith and Katarina Johnson-Thompson, England and Manchester City footballer Raheem Sterling, Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton and Wales rugby captain Alun Wyn Jones.

The six nominees were announced across a variety of BBC programming on Monday. Voting will open on the evening of Sunday, December 15, with the event taking place in Aberdeen this year.

England’s World Cup-winning batsman Ben Stokes has been nominated for BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2019! Voting will open during the live show on BBC One on Sunday, 15 December. More: https://t.co/cRpl33ZW8q#SPOTY pic.twitter.com/RTckD0YdeM — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) November 25, 2019

Stokes followed up his World Cup heroics with a performance for the ages in the third Ashes Test at Headingley with an incredible 135 not out which levelled the series at 1-1.

Australia ultimately retained the urn in the drawn series, but Stokes’ innings is regarded as one of the greatest of all time.

Asher-Smith and Johnson-Thompson were the star attractions for Great Britain at the World Athletics Championships in Doha.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson holds up her World Championship heptathlon gold medal (Mike Egerton/PA)

Asher-Smith won gold in the women’s 200 metres in a British record time and also took silver in the 100m, with Johnson-Thompson claiming victory in the heptathlon.

She set four personal bests as she finally saw off great rival Nafissatou Thiam to secure gold.

Hamilton secured his sixth F1 drivers’ title earlier this month, and is now just one shy of Michael Schumacher’s all-time record.

The 2019 success was his third in a row, and his race-wins record currently stands at 83.

2008 ? 2014 ? 2015 ? 2017 ? 2018 ? 2019 The evolving face of a Champion through the years ? #ATeamComeTrue #LH44 pic.twitter.com/ea7xyXnDNG — Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) November 7, 2019

Sterling played a key role as Manchester City secured the domestic treble of Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup in 2019.

He was voted the Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year and has been praised for taking a stand against racism in the game.

He has also been a key performer for England and looks set to be one of the stars at next summer’s European Championship finals, which conclude at Wembley.

Jones captained Wales to the Rugby World Cup semi-finals in Japan. The team were eliminated by eventual winners South Africa, but Jones led by example for Warren Gatland’s side.

He has won 143 caps for Wales and the British and Irish Lions, which puts him five shy of all-time international appearance record-holder Richie McCaw of New Zealand.

Jones also led Wales to Grand Slam success in the Six Nations earlier this year and was named player of the championship.