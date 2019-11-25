A closer look at the 2019 Sports Personality of the Year contenders

The six-person shortlist for the 2019 BBC Sports Personality of the Year award has been revealed.

Here, the PA news agency takes a closer look at the nominees.

Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes, left, played a key role in England’s World Cup win (Nick Potts/PA)

The inclusion of the all-rounder will come as a surprise to no-one after he played a starring role in England’s Cricket World Cup triumph on home soil before producing another impressive display in the third Ashes Test at Headingley to help salvage a series draw. A superb one-handed catch against South Africa in the World Cup opener set the tone for a memorable summer to come but it was his knock of 84 not out in the final and subsequent performance in the super over that earned him hero status.

Dina Asher-Smith

#Doha2019… what a Champs it’s been! I’m sorry I’ve been so slow to come on Twitter – I’ve been trying to stay in the zone for the relays despite being so unbelievably happy ? I’m the World Champion!!! It hasn’t sunk in and feels very surreal! I’ve dreamt of this forever?? pic.twitter.com/FZxkEoJNpT — Dina Asher-Smith (@dinaashersmith) October 6, 2019

The 23-year-old made history at this year’s World Championships in Doha as she became the first British woman to win a global sprint title on her way to claiming a hat-trick of medals. Her gold medal in the 200m and silvers in the 100m and 4x100m relay made her the first Briton to win three medals at a World Championships.

Raheem Sterling

The Manchester City and England forward shone as his club retained their Premier League title in the 2018-19 campaign, contributing 17 goals and 10 assists. Sterling also took home FA Cup and League Cup medals last term as City secured a domestic treble and was a star performer for England.

Alun Wyn Jones

Alun Wyn Jones captained Wales to Grand Slam glory (Simon Galloway/PA)

The influential captain led Wales to their first Guinness 6 Nations Grand Slam for seven years and was named Player of the Championship. He also became his country’s most-capped player as Wales reached the World Cup semi-finals.

Lewis Hamilton

The Mercedes driver claimed his third successive Formula One championship and his sixth in total to close in on Michael Schumacher’s all-time record of seven. Hamilton is in contention to claim this award for the second time after winning it in 2014.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson

Katarina Johnson-Thompson won gold in Doha (Mike Egerton/PA)

A spectacular 2019 for the heptathlete saw her win her first senior global outdoor title at the World Championships in Doha, setting set a British record of 6,981 points in the process.