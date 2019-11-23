Menu

Advertising

Solihull extend unbeaten run to four games with Dover draw

UK & international sports | Published:

Jamey Osborne scored a superb free-kick.

Solihull Moors’ Jamey Osborne (right)

Solihull held on to third spot in the Vanarama National League after taking a point in a 1-1 draw at Dover.

The Whites took the lead after five minutes when Inih Effiong flicked a free-kick into the far corner.

Moors were level before the break with a stunning free-kick from Jamey Osborne.

Osborne brought a decent save from the keeper after the break but neither side could find a winner, leaving Solihull unbeaten in four games.

UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News