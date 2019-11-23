Solihull extend unbeaten run to four games with Dover draw

Solihull held on to third spot in the Vanarama National League after taking a point in a 1-1 draw at Dover.

The Whites took the lead after five minutes when Inih Effiong flicked a free-kick into the far corner.

Moors were level before the break with a stunning free-kick from Jamey Osborne.

Osborne brought a decent save from the keeper after the break but neither side could find a winner, leaving Solihull unbeaten in four games.