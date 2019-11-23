Menu

Hartlepool hit back to take point against Boreham Wood

UK & international sports | Published:

Hartlepool hit back for a point

Boreham Wood threw away a two-goal advantage to draw 2-2 at Hartlepool in the Vanarama National League.

The visitors took the lead from the penalty spot in the 26th minute, with Sorba Thomas stroking home.

Wood doubled their advantage after the break, with Brentford loanee Justin Shaibu playing in Kabongo Tshimanga and he put away a second.

Tyrone Marsh thought he had scored a third for the hosts six minutes later but his effort was ruled out for offside.

Hartlepool, who had Dave Challinor in charge of a home game for the first time, pulled one back in the 70th minute when Ryan Donaldson teed-up Nicky Featherstone to slot the ball into the corner.

Pools levelled from the spot with six minutes remaining after a foul in the box by Marsh, with substitute Gime Toure stepping up to score, but they could not find an unlikely winner.

UK & international sports

