Chorley close gap at the bottom with win over Torquay

Bottom club Chorley made it back-to-back Vanarama National League victories with a 1-0 win over Torquay.

The Magpies scored the only goal of the game in the 24th minute when Matt Challoner intercepted a pass and played the ball to Mark Ross, whose cross was headed past the goalkeeper by Marcus Carver.

The hosts were given the chance to double their advantage from the penalty spot when Charles Vernam was brought down after 52 minutes.

Vernam stepped up to take the spot-kick but Gulls goalkeeper Shaun MacDonald saved.

Torquay dominated possession as time ticked away at Victory Park, but they were unable to find an equaliser that would have prevented a second successive defeat.