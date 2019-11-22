Menu

Floyd Mayweather Jr announces he will come out of retirement in 2020

UK & international sports | Published:

The 42-year-old American has not fought since the 50th fight and 50th win of his career in August 2017.

Floyd Mayweather Jr says he is returning

Floyd Mayweather Jr has said he is coming out of retirement.

That was over UFC star Conor McGregor, a fight found under boxing rules.

Coming out of retirement in 2020

A rematch, possibly under UFC rules, has long been touted, as have traditional ring returns against a number of opponents.

In an Instagram post, Mayweather – a five-weight world champion – simply said: “Coming out of retirement in 2020”.

And hinting that his claimed return will be something more than a boxing one, he posted another picture with UFC boss Dana White, who helped promote the McGregor fight, saying the pair were “working together again”.

