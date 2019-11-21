George and Leonard finally pair up as Clippers take down Celtics

The Los Angeles Clippers saw off the Boston Celtics in what many believe could be a dress rehearsal of the NBA finals.

With marquee signings Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in tandem for the first time, the Clippers were 107-104 winners after overtime.

It was the league’s highest-scoring sixth man of all time, Lou Williams, who led the way for LA with 27 points, but George chimed in with 25 and Leonard 17.

The Denver Nuggets found a way to shut down high-scoring Houston, Nikola Jokic posting 27 in a 105-95 win, although James Harden (27) and Russell Westbrook (25) fired as usual for the defeated Rockets.

The struggles of the Golden State Warriors continued in a 48-point beat-down at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks.

The Mavs were 142-94 winners, Luka Doncic rattling off 35 points in a little over 25 minutes.

35 points11 assists10 rebounds26 minutes@luka7doncic pulled out all the tricks tonight. That man is still out of his mind. #MFFL pic.twitter.com/od04cfAyyr — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) November 21, 2019

Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points and 11 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Atlanta Hawks 135-127 and a 30-point night from Bojan Bogdanovic saw the Utah Jazz beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 103-95.

Joel Embiid muscled up with 23 points and 12 rebounds to help the Philadelphia 76ers see off the New York Knicks 109-104 and defending champions Toronto beat the Orlando Magic 113-97.

The best of The Greek Freak: 33 PTS | 11 REB | 4 AST | 70% FG pic.twitter.com/8bjnzIsbIA — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 21, 2019

A season-best 22 points and 17 rebounds from Jarrett Allen saw the Brooklyn Nets to a 101-91 win over the Charlotte Hornets, Duncan Robinson posted 29 as the Miami Heat beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 124-100 and Bradley Beal (33 points) guided the Washington Wizards to a 138-132 win over the ailing San Antonio Spurs.

Finally, 24 points from Lauri Markkanen helped the Chicago Bulls beat the Detroit Pistons 109-89.