George and Leonard finally pair up as Clippers take down Celtics
Lou Williams led the way for LA with 27 points.
The Los Angeles Clippers saw off the Boston Celtics in what many believe could be a dress rehearsal of the NBA finals.
With marquee signings Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in tandem for the first time, the Clippers were 107-104 winners after overtime.
It was the league’s highest-scoring sixth man of all time, Lou Williams, who led the way for LA with 27 points, but George chimed in with 25 and Leonard 17.
The Denver Nuggets found a way to shut down high-scoring Houston, Nikola Jokic posting 27 in a 105-95 win, although James Harden (27) and Russell Westbrook (25) fired as usual for the defeated Rockets.
The struggles of the Golden State Warriors continued in a 48-point beat-down at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks.
The Mavs were 142-94 winners, Luka Doncic rattling off 35 points in a little over 25 minutes.
Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points and 11 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Atlanta Hawks 135-127 and a 30-point night from Bojan Bogdanovic saw the Utah Jazz beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 103-95.
Joel Embiid muscled up with 23 points and 12 rebounds to help the Philadelphia 76ers see off the New York Knicks 109-104 and defending champions Toronto beat the Orlando Magic 113-97.
A season-best 22 points and 17 rebounds from Jarrett Allen saw the Brooklyn Nets to a 101-91 win over the Charlotte Hornets, Duncan Robinson posted 29 as the Miami Heat beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 124-100 and Bradley Beal (33 points) guided the Washington Wizards to a 138-132 win over the ailing San Antonio Spurs.
Finally, 24 points from Lauri Markkanen helped the Chicago Bulls beat the Detroit Pistons 109-89.
