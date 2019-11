Jose Mourinho – club-by-club record

Jose Mourinho has replaced Mauricio Pochettino as Tottenham manager.

Spurs, 14th in the Premier League, hired the former Chelsea and Manchester United manager to turn around their fortunes.

Here is a club-by-club record of the Portuguese’s managerial career to date.

Benfica (September 20, 2000 to December 5, 2000)

Played: 11

Won: 6

Drew: 3

Lost: 2

Win percentage: 54.55

Trophies: None

Uniao De Leiria (July 2001 to January 23, 2002)

Played: 20

Won: 9

Drew: 7

Lost: 4

Win percentage: 45.00

Trophies: None

Porto (January 23, 2002 to May 26, 2004)

Played: 127

Won: 91

Drew: 21

Lost: 15

Win percentage: 71.65

Trophies: Primeira Liga (2003, 2004); Portuguese Cup (2003); UEFA Cup (2003); Champions League (2004).

Chelsea (first spell: June 2, 2004 to September 20, 2007)

Jose Mourinho won three Premier League titles with Chelsea across two spells

Played: 185

Won: 124

Drew: 40

Lost: 21

Win percentage: 67.03

Trophies: Premier League (2005, 2006); League Cup (2005, 2007); FA Cup (2007).

Inter Milan (June 2, 2008 to May 28, 2010)

Played: 108

Won: 67

Drew: 26

Lost: 15

Win percentage: 62.04

Trophies: Serie A (2009, 2010); Italian Cup (2010); Champions League (2010)

Real Madrid (May 31, 2010 to June 1, 2013)

Played: 178

Won: 128

Drew: 28

Lost: 22

Win percentage: 71.91

Trophies: Primera Division (2012); Copa del Rey (2011).

Chelsea (second spell: June 3, 2013 to December 17, 2015)

Played: 136

Won: 80

Drew: 28

Lost: 28

Win percentage: 58.82

Trophies: Premier League (2015); League Cup (2015).

Manchester United (May 27, 2016 to December 18, 2018)

Played: 144

Won: 84

Drew: 31

Lost: 29

Win percentage: 58.33

Trophies: EFL Cup (2017); Europa League (2017)