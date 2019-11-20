Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Raheem Sterling has opened contract talks with Manchester City over improving his current £300k-a-week deal, the Daily Mirror reports.

Bayern Munich are preparing a shock move for 17-year-old Tottenham and Republic of Ireland striker Troy Parrott, according to the Daily Mail.

Could the Republic or Ireland’s Troy Parrott could be on the move? (Brian Lawless/PA)

Manchester United could have to pay up to £85million to sign Salzburg’s Leeds-born Norwegian striker Erling Braut Haaland, the Evening Standard reports.

Tottenham’s compensation for sacking Mauricio Pochettino and his staff could reach the £19.6million figure that United had to pay Jose Mourinho and his team in December 2018, the Daily Mirror says.

Mauricio Pochettino left Tottenham on Tuesday night (Nick Potts/PA)

The Daily Mail reports that Bayern Munich are monitoring Sheffield United goalkeeper Dean Henderson, who has impressed for the Blades over the past season and a half while on loan from the Red Devils.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Jonny Hayes: Swansea and Stoke want Celtic’s 32-year-old Republic of Ireland winger as his contract comes to an end, The Sun’s Scottish edition reports.

Celtic’s Jonny Hayes is wanted by Championship clubs Swansea and Stoke (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Bruno Fernandes: Manchester United could be set to clinch a £65million deal to sign the Sporting Lisbon midfielder, according to reports at Portuguese outlet O Jogo.

Gianluca Busio: The Sporting Kansas City youngster has caught the eye of Manchester United, Fiorentina and Inter Milan, ESPN says.