Advertising
Football rumours from the media
Raheem Sterling, Troy Parrott and Erling Braut Haaland are among those making headlines.
What the papers say
Raheem Sterling has opened contract talks with Manchester City over improving his current £300k-a-week deal, the Daily Mirror reports.
Bayern Munich are preparing a shock move for 17-year-old Tottenham and Republic of Ireland striker Troy Parrott, according to the Daily Mail.
Manchester United could have to pay up to £85million to sign Salzburg’s Leeds-born Norwegian striker Erling Braut Haaland, the Evening Standard reports.
Tottenham’s compensation for sacking Mauricio Pochettino and his staff could reach the £19.6million figure that United had to pay Jose Mourinho and his team in December 2018, the Daily Mirror says.
The Daily Mail reports that Bayern Munich are monitoring Sheffield United goalkeeper Dean Henderson, who has impressed for the Blades over the past season and a half while on loan from the Red Devils.
Advertising
Social media round-up
Players to watch
Advertising
Jonny Hayes: Swansea and Stoke want Celtic’s 32-year-old Republic of Ireland winger as his contract comes to an end, The Sun’s Scottish edition reports.
Bruno Fernandes: Manchester United could be set to clinch a £65million deal to sign the Sporting Lisbon midfielder, according to reports at Portuguese outlet O Jogo.
Gianluca Busio: The Sporting Kansas City youngster has caught the eye of Manchester United, Fiorentina and Inter Milan, ESPN says.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.