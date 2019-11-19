Late Javairo Dilrosun free-kick sinks England Under-21s in Holland

A superb stoppage-time free-kick from Javairo Dilrosun saw England’s Under-21s lose to Holland in Doetinchem.

Mason Greenwood’s first Under-21 goal looked to have earned Aidy Boothroyd’s Young Lions a hard-fought draw before Dilrosun bent in a last-gasp winner to give the hosts a 2-1 victory.

England went into the game on the back of a Euro 2021 qualifying win in Albania but slipped to defeat in their final game of the year.

Kaj Sierhuis opened the scoring from close-range at the midway point of the first-half as he tucked home past Bournemouth’s Aaron Ramsdale.

Dilrosun then tested Ramsdale as Holland enjoyed plenty of the ball with Justin Kluivert causing plenty of problems for the England backline.

Leicester’s James Justin tested Holland goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen after Rhian Brewster had headed over the crossbar.

With no breakthrough forthcoming, Boothroyd made four changes just after the hour-mark, introducing Greenwood alongside Dwight McNeil, Reiss Nelson and Reece James.

But it was Manchester United forward Greenwood who would draw England level, latching onto Phil Foden’s raking pass and bullying Rick Van Drongelen off the ball and finishing coolly.

Greenwood had another sight of goal late on but the game appeared to be heading for a stalemate until Dilrosun provided a moment of magic.

With the clock ticking into stoppage time, Ryan Sessegnon was penalised for fouling Ferdi Kadioglu 25 yards out from the England goal.

Former Manchester City youngster Dilrosun stepped up and curled a perfect free-kick past a helpless Ramsdale to give Holland a dramatic victory at the death.