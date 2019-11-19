Menu

In pictures: Mauricio Pochettino’s Premier League career

UK & international sports

The Argentinian has left Tottenham after five and a half years.

Mauricio Pochettino is no longer the Tottenham boss

Tottenham have announced they have sacked manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Spurs, who were in the Champions League final only six months ago, have endured a tough start to the season and are currently 14th in the Premier League table.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at Pochettino’s English coaching career in pictures.

Soccer – Barclays Premier League – Southampton v Everton – St Mary’s
Pochettino was announced as Southampton manager in January 2013 (Chris Ison/PA)
Soccer – UEFA Europa League – Qualifying – Play Off – Second Leg – Tottenham Hotspur v AEL Limassol – Tottenham Hotspur Training Session – Enfield Training Centre
Pochettino was appointed Tottenham head coach in May 2014 (Adam Davy/PA)
Soccer – Capital One Cup – Final – Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur – Wembley
Pochettino’s Tottenham were runners-up to Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final in 2015 in his first season in charge (Andrew Matthews/POOL wire)
Tottenham Hotspur v Watford – Barclays Premier League – White Hart Lane
Watford manager Quique Sanchez Flores speaks to Pochettino during their Premier League match at White Hart Lane (Adam Davy/PA)
Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur – Barclays Premier League – Stamford Bridge
Tottenham were in contention to win the league in 2015/16, but on May 2 2016 they drew 2–2 against Chelsea, confirming Leicester as champions (John Walton/PA)

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool – Premier League – White Hart Lane
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Pochettino shake hands prior to the Premier League between their sides at White Hart Lane in 2016 (Steve Paston/PA)
Tottenham Hotspur v Monaco – Champions League – Group E – Wembley Stadium
Pochettino gestures on the touchline during the Champions League match against Monaco at Wembley in September 2016 (Yui Mok/PA)
Everton v Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League – Goodison Park
Pochettino celebrates with Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, Harry Winks and Kieran Trippier during the Premier League match at Goodison Park in December 2018 (Peter Byrne/PA)
Ajax v Tottenham Hotspur – UEFA Champions League – Semi Final – Second Leg – Johan Cruijff ArenA
Pochettino celebrates after the final whistle during the UEFA Champions League semi-final against Ajax, as Spurs went through to the Madrid showpiece (Adam Davy/PA)
Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool – UEFA Champions League – Final – Wanda Metropolitano
Pochettino led Tottenham into the Champions League final in May 2019, where they were beaten 2-0 by Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
Tottenham Hotspur v Sheffield United – Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Pochettino during his last match in charge of Spurs, a 1-1 draw against Sheffield United (Bradley Collyer/PA)
UK & international sports

