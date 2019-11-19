Advertising
In pictures: Mauricio Pochettino’s Premier League career
The Argentinian has left Tottenham after five and a half years.
Tottenham have announced they have sacked manager Mauricio Pochettino.
Spurs, who were in the Champions League final only six months ago, have endured a tough start to the season and are currently 14th in the Premier League table.
Here, the PA news agency takes a look at Pochettino’s English coaching career in pictures.
