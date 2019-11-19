Advertising
Chiefs hold off Chargers in Mexico City
The 24-17 win cements Kansas City’s position on top of the AFC West.
The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 24-17 as the NFL returned to Mexico City.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a career-high 59 rushing yards but was limited to 182 passing and threw just one touchdown, to Travis Kelce, in a hard-fought victory.
LeSean McCoy and Darrel Williams claimed rushing scores for the Chiefs’ other touchdowns.
Kansas City lost wide receiver Tyreek Hill and starting running back Damien Williams to injuries but Daniel Sorensen’s end zone interception of a pass by Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers with 18 seconds left on the clock meant the Chiefs held on for the win.
The result sees the Chiefs (7-4) cement their position on top of the AFC West table with the Chargers, whose touchdown came from Keenan Allen, on 4-7 and stuck in third place in the same division.
The clash at the Azteca Stadium was the 10th NFL game staged in Mexico City, and first since 2017.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.