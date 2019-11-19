Chiefs hold off Chargers in Mexico City

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 24-17 as the NFL returned to Mexico City.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a career-high 59 rushing yards but was limited to 182 passing and threw just one touchdown, to Travis Kelce, in a hard-fought victory.

LeSean McCoy and Darrel Williams claimed rushing scores for the Chiefs’ other touchdowns.

in case you didn't see the game pic.twitter.com/ddTI3uTsNS — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 19, 2019

Kansas City lost wide receiver Tyreek Hill and starting running back Damien Williams to injuries but Daniel Sorensen’s end zone interception of a pass by Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers with 18 seconds left on the clock meant the Chiefs held on for the win.

The result sees the Chiefs (7-4) cement their position on top of the AFC West table with the Chargers, whose touchdown came from Keenan Allen, on 4-7 and stuck in third place in the same division.

The clash at the Azteca Stadium was the 10th NFL game staged in Mexico City, and first since 2017.