Weekend sporting pictures gallery

England wrapped up their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign with a 4-0 win in Kosovo while Wales kept their hopes alive with a 2-0 win Azerbaijan.

Northern Ireland’s bid for automatic qualification ended but their creditable goalless draw with Holland offered hope for the play-offs.

The sporting weekend also saw Tommy Fleetwood claim a notable win in South Africa but Great Britain’s dismal winter rugby league tour ended in defeat in Papua New Guinea.

Raheem Sterling was back in the England fold in Kosovo after missing the Montenegro match following his much-publicised dispute with Joe Gomez (Steven Paston/PA)

Mason Mount wrapped up the scoring in Kosovo (Steven Paston/PA)

Kieffer Moore opened the scoring as Wales won in Baku (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Steven Davis, who missed a penalty, and manager Michael O’Neill, who is stepping down to join Stoke, embrace after Northern Ireland’s draw with Holland (Liam McBurney/PA)

John McGinn scored the winner for Scotland in Cyprus (Tim Goode/PA)

Advertising

Tommy Fleetwood shot three eagles in a remarkable final round before going on to win the Nedbank Golf Challenge in Sun City in a play-off (Christiaan Kotze/AP)

Jofra Archer took three wickets as England’s warm-up match against New Zealand A in Whangarei ended in a draw.

Stefanos Tsitsipas came from behind to beat Dominic Thiem and win the ATP Finals in a last-set tie-break (John Walton/PA)

Advertising

Max Verstappen of Red Bull won the Brazilian Grand Prix (Silvia Izquierdo/AP)

The Ferraris of Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc collided in a thrilling finale at Interlagos

A mistake from Liverpool Women’s goalkeeper Anke Preuss cost her side as Everton won the derby at Anfield 1-0 (Nick Potts/PA)

A Women’s Super League record crowd of 38,262 saw Arsenal beat Spurs 2-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Manchester City’s Georgia Stanway was sent off in their Women’s Super League match against West Ham (Martin Rickett/PA)

Hang In There, ridden by Adam Wedge, won the Sky Bet Supreme Trial Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham (Nigel French/PA)