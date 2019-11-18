Advertising
Weekend sporting pictures gallery
From football to rugby league to golf and much more, it was another busy weekend of sport.
England wrapped up their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign with a 4-0 win in Kosovo while Wales kept their hopes alive with a 2-0 win Azerbaijan.
Northern Ireland’s bid for automatic qualification ended but their creditable goalless draw with Holland offered hope for the play-offs.
The sporting weekend also saw Tommy Fleetwood claim a notable win in South Africa but Great Britain’s dismal winter rugby league tour ended in defeat in Papua New Guinea.
Advertising
Jofra Archer took three wickets as England’s warm-up match against New Zealand A in Whangarei ended in a draw.
Advertising
The Ferraris of Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc collided in a thrilling finale at Interlagos
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.