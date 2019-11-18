Surrey lock down Ben Foakes with four-year deal

England wicketkeeper Ben Foakes has signed a new four-year deal at Surrey.

The 26-year-old has forged a reputation as one of world cricket’s finest wicketkeepers and broke into the Test side last winter before being handed debuts in the 50-over and Twenty20 sides at the start of the season.

Foakes was man of the series in Sri Lanka after marking his Test debut with a century in Galle but he was dropped after just five appearances during this year’s West Indies tour, the victim of a crowded field that also included Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler.

He was not selected for the ongoing New Zealand series but, having built a Test average of 41.50 and scored a match-winning 61 not out against Ireland in his only ODI outing, he is widely anticipated to be pushing for further international honours soon.

Foakes, who started his career at Essex before heading for The Oval in 2015, said: “I am extremely grateful to the club for the opportunity to play here for the coming years.

“Playing for Surrey has allowed me to achieve childhood dreams and I am excited and determined to replicate those in the coming years.”