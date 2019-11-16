Varane demands more from Mbappe and France’s forwards

France skipper Raphael Varane insists Kylian Mbappe can do more for the national team.

The World Cup champions travel to Albania on Sunday having booked their spot at Euro 2020 on Thursday.

Didier Deschamps’ side went to the top of Group H with a laboured 2-1 win over Moldova after Varane’s leveller in Paris.

The team were criticised for their performance and Real Madrid’s Varane has urged PSG’s Mbappe to up his game.

“He can do better, he is aware of it. He has a lot of qualities: in the field, he has to choose because he can not do everything at the same time,” he told L’Equipe.

“Offensively, we need more movement (and) play our football, which we did not manage to do in the first period.”

Arsenal’s Matteo Guendouzi could be handed a debut with Deschamps’ side looking to qualify as group winners.

France moved above Turkey in the group following Olivier Giroud’s late winner against Moldova, who are bottom of the table.

“We come here to finish first in the group. We are world champions and we approach every game to win it,” Varane, who scored his fifth international goal on Thursday, added.

“It will not be a simple match.”