Fast start helps Solihull move third

Three first-half goals helped Solihull Moors beat AFC Fylde 3-1 and move into third place in the National League.

Danny Wright opened the scoring after 14 minutes, nodding the ball past an outstretched Sam Hornby.

That lead was doubled four minutes later when Jamey Osborne negotiated his way into the box only to be brought down and Paul McCallum sent Hornby the wrong way from the resulting penalty.

McCallum was involved again in the 25th minute, his long throw being met by captain Callum Howe.

The visitors responded just before half-time when Ryan Croasdale struck after being teed up by Jordan Williams.

Croasdale hit the bar and Alex Whitmore had a header cleared off the line as Fylde tried to get back into the game after the break.