Dominic Matteo receives messages of support after operation on a brain tumour

Dominic Matteo’s former clubs and team-mates have shared their support for him after he had surgery on a brain tumour.

Liverpool said on Saturday that the 45-year-old, who started his career at Anfield, underwent an operation on Monday and is currently being treated in hospital after coming out of intensive care.

“The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Dom, his family and friends and we will be offering our support to them throughout this difficult time,” Liverpool said.

Matteo started out at Liverpool (Paul Barker/PA)

“A popular member of the Liverpool side in the 1990s and a regular pundit and commentator on LFCTV in recent years, Matteo made his debut for the Reds in October 1993.

“We wish Dom a full and speedy recovery and will offer any support we can to his wife and family.

“Dom’s family would like to place on record their gratitude to all staff at Leeds General Infirmary and express their thanks for all of the messages of support they have received.”

We are sending our support to @Dominicmatteo21 after the former Reds player was taken seriously ill earlier this week ❤️ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 16, 2019

Matteo started his career in red, making 155 appearances, before moving to Leeds.

He became a fan favourite at Elland Road and scored one of the most famous goal’s in the club’s history – a header against AC Milan in the San Siro which secured Leeds’ passage into the Champions League knockout stages.

After four years he moved on to Blackburn and then finally Stoke, as well as winning six caps for Scotland.

Sending my best wishes to my former teammate @Dominicmatteo21 ❤️??Thinking of you & the family! pic.twitter.com/P3XN3AynhG — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) November 16, 2019

“Wishing my mate Dominic Matteo a speedy recovery – one of life’s good guys,” former Liverpool and Leeds striker Robbie Fowler wrote on Twitter, with Rio Ferdinand echoing similar sentiments and sending “best wishes”.

Leeds said: “The thoughts of everyone at #LUFC are with our former captain Dominic Matteo and his family after he was taken seriously ill earlier this week”, while Blackburn wished him a “speedy recovery”.