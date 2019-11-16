Cristiano Ronaldo’s best international goals

Yet another masterclass from Cristiano Ronaldo moved him ever closer to the milestone of 100 international goals.

The 34-year-old Juventus forward scored his ninth hat-trick for Portugal in their 6-0 demolition of Lithuania on Thursday night, putting him just two goals away from the century.

He could reach the landmark on Sunday when the reigning European champions travel to Luxembourg.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at five of Ronaldo’s best strikes for his country from his 98 goals so far.

Denmark 2 Portugal 1, October 2011

A 30-yard screamer of a free-kick proved to be nothing but a consolation goal. While Ronaldo’s injury time strike could not spare Portugual from a Euro 2012 qualifier defeat, he certainly left his own personal mark in Copenhagen.

Armenia 2 Portugal 3, June 2015

Ronaldo completed a hat-trick in fine style after 58 minutes. After a sublime first touch to control a long goal kick, he turned, moved the ball out of his feet and unleashed an unstoppable shot from 25 yards which flew into the top corner of the net.

Hungary 3 Portugal 3, June 2016

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is equally effective inside the box too. A deft back-heel flick from eight yards out helped Portugal advance from the group stages on Euro 2016 – a competition they would go on to win.

Portugal 3 Spain 3, June 2018

Another free-kick. Another hat-trick. This time on the biggest stage of all at the World Cup. Portugal were staring down the barrel of defeat in their opening group game but Ronaldo saved the day by curling a superb shot over the wall and beyond David De Gea.

Portugal 3 Luxembourg 0, October 2019

In the most recent goal on the list, Ronaldo shows anticipation, speed, quick-thinking, calmness, skill and technique to bring up his 699th career goal.