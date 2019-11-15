What can England expect at Euro 2020?

England secured their place at Euro 2020 with a 7-0 thrashing of Montenegro at Wembley on Thursday night.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at what lies ahead for the Three Lions next summer.

Where will England play?

Gareth Southgate’s side have qualified top of Group A, which means England will return to Wembley for each of their opening three pool matches at Euro 2020.

Although the full draw does not take place until the end of November, England are set to be in Group D.

For the first time in the competition’s history, the finals are being held across Europe.

Wembley will also host a game in the round-of-16, as well as both semi-finals and the final.

England, though, face at least some matches away from London, should they make it to the knock-out stage.

If Southgate’s men progress as group winners, they could play in Dublin and then on to a quarter-final trip to Rome.

Should they end runners-up, then plot a course for Copenhagen and St Petersburg, while a best third-place finish could see England head to Glasgow or perhaps Budapest in the last 16.

So who could England face?

Portugal won the Euro 2016 final in Paris, but are not guaranteed to be among the top seeds next summer (PA Wire)

The Euro 2020 finals draw will take place on November 30 in Bucharest, Romania, with the play-offs for the remaining four slots set for late March 2020.

England will be expecting to be in the pot for the top seeds, which is determined by performance during the qualification campaign.

The best six nations will be ranked on points – although not against the lowest team in the groups – and goal difference, so another win in England’s final qualifying match away to Kosovo would provide a welcome boost.

There could, though, be some heavyweights in the second pot, including Euro 2016 winners Portugal, who are behind Ukraine in their qualifying group, and possibly France if the world champions fail to finish ahead of Turkey.

Sounds great – how do I get a ticket?

England fans will be hoping to get their hands on some tickets for Euro 2020 games at Wembley (Steven Paston/PA)

Some 2.5million tickets have been set aside by UEFA for fans, with the first batch of initial online applications having already gone through earlier in 2019.

The next window to apply for tickets will be in December following the finals draw but these will only be made available to supporters through the national associations.

As ever, demand – especially for England games at Wembley – is expected to exceed supply.