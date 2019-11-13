England’s 1,000th men’s senior international: 5 landmark games

England men’s team play their 1,000th senior international on Thursday, when they take on Montenegro at Wembley.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at some landmark games among the first 999.

Game 1: Scotland 0 England 0 (November 30, 1872)

1⃣1⃣ The first ever international fixture took place in 1872; @ScottishFA the hosts, @England the visitors. There weren't 11 goals at Hamilton Crescent – the two teams played out a goalless draw – but the game features prominently in our Best Eleven.#TwelveGamesOfChristmas pic.twitter.com/AQhwVjKm2X — Nat. Football Museum (@FootballMuseum) January 4, 2018

A goalless draw at Hamilton Crescent in Partick was a low-key way to mark the first-ever international match. Scotland provided the opposition for England’s first seven games, with the first goals arriving in a 4-2 win at Kennington Oval the following year.

Game 100: England 2 Wales 0 (March 15, 1909)

#onthisday in 1885 #SAFC's England international George Holley was born in Seaham. pic.twitter.com/8x8fyq8CjT — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) November 20, 2015

George Holley and Bert Freeman scored the goals as England marked their century with victory at the City Ground in Nottingham in the British Home Championship, in front of 11,500 spectators.

Game 250: Wales 1 England 4 (October 15, 1949)

England’s line-up against Wales in 1949: (top, left to right) John Aston, Bert Mozley, Neil Franklin, Bert Williams, Jimmy Dickinson, Johnny Hancocks; (front, left to right) Tom Finney, Jackie Milburn, Billy Wright, Stan Mortensen, Len Shackleton (PA)

Jackie Milburn scored a hat-trick to add to Stan Mortensen’s opener for an England team also featuring Tom Finney and Len Shackleton and captained by Billy Wright. Mal Griffiths netted Wales’ consolation at Ninian Park.

Game 500: Scotland 2 England 1 (May 15, 1976)

Kenny Dalglish (second right) turns away after scoring Scotland’s winner at Hampden Park (PA)

Kenny Dalglish scored Scotland’s winner after Don Masson cancelled out Mick Channon’s opener, as Don Revie’s England brought up the landmark in unwanted fashion at Hampden Park.

Game 750: Argentina 2 England 2 aet – Argentina won 4-3 on penalties (June 30, 1998)

Michael Owen scored England’s second World Cup goal against Argentina at St Etienne (Sean Dempsey/PA)

What more fitting way for England to mark a milestone than by going out of the World Cup on penalties? Paul Ince and David Batty were denied by Carlos Roa after a match memorable for Michael Owen’s solo wonder-goal and David Beckham’s red card.