England’s 1,000th men’s senior international: 5 landmark games
David Beckham saw red in England’s 750th international match, a World Cup defeat to Argentina.
England men’s team play their 1,000th senior international on Thursday, when they take on Montenegro at Wembley.
Here, the PA news agency looks back at some landmark games among the first 999.
Game 1: Scotland 0 England 0 (November 30, 1872)
A goalless draw at Hamilton Crescent in Partick was a low-key way to mark the first-ever international match. Scotland provided the opposition for England’s first seven games, with the first goals arriving in a 4-2 win at Kennington Oval the following year.
Game 100: England 2 Wales 0 (March 15, 1909)
George Holley and Bert Freeman scored the goals as England marked their century with victory at the City Ground in Nottingham in the British Home Championship, in front of 11,500 spectators.
Game 250: Wales 1 England 4 (October 15, 1949)
Jackie Milburn scored a hat-trick to add to Stan Mortensen’s opener for an England team also featuring Tom Finney and Len Shackleton and captained by Billy Wright. Mal Griffiths netted Wales’ consolation at Ninian Park.
Game 500: Scotland 2 England 1 (May 15, 1976)
Kenny Dalglish scored Scotland’s winner after Don Masson cancelled out Mick Channon’s opener, as Don Revie’s England brought up the landmark in unwanted fashion at Hampden Park.
Game 750: Argentina 2 England 2 aet – Argentina won 4-3 on penalties (June 30, 1998)
What more fitting way for England to mark a milestone than by going out of the World Cup on penalties? Paul Ince and David Batty were denied by Carlos Roa after a match memorable for Michael Owen’s solo wonder-goal and David Beckham’s red card.
