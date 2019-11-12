Wales defender Taylor withdraws from squad

Wales defender Neil Taylor has withdrawn from the squad for the decisive Euro 2020 qualifiers against Azerbaijan and Hungary.

“Neil Taylor has withdrawn from the squad due to personal reasons,” said a tweet posted on the official Wales national team account.

The 43-times capped Aston Villa full-back started September’s Euro 2020 qualifying victory over Azerbaijan in Cardiff.

But the 30-year-old did not feature in last month’s 1-1 draws against Slovakia and Croatia and was not expected to start in Baku on Saturday.

Wales must win in Azerbaijan and at home to Hungary next Tuesday to keep alive hopes of automatic qualification for next summer’s European Championship finals.