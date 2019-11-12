Advertising
Myers kicks Seattle Seahawks to 27-24 overtime win over San Francisco 49ers
The scrappy victory ended the Californians’ unbeated season.
The Seattle Seahawks called and Jason Myers responded repeatedly, slotting two ugly but important field goals to lift his side to a 27-24 overtime win against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL on Monday night.
The second of the two kicks, from 42-yards, sealed the win after quarterback Russell Wilson led the Seahawks on a seven-play, 40-yard march down the field.
The National Football Conference West rivals had been level at 21-21 late in the fourth quarter before Myers kicked a 46-yarder, but the 49ers’ Chase McLaughlin hit back with a 45-yarder with just six seconds on the clock to level at 24-24.
Overtime was a messy affair, with Wilson throwing an interception and McLaughlin shanking a potential game-winning field goal.
But Seattle won back possession and Myers did the rest, ensuring the 49ers’ season-starting winning streak ended at eight games, as the Seahawks took their win-loss record to 8-2.
The 49ers will have a chance to even the regular-season series when they take on the Seahawks in Week 17.
