Myers kicks Seattle Seahawks to 27-24 overtime win over San Francisco 49ers

The Seattle Seahawks called and Jason Myers responded repeatedly, slotting two ugly but important field goals to lift his side to a 27-24 overtime win against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL on Monday night.

The second of the two kicks, from 42-yards, sealed the win after quarterback Russell Wilson led the Seahawks on a seven-play, 40-yard march down the field.

The National Football Conference West rivals had been level at 21-21 late in the fourth quarter before Myers kicked a 46-yarder, but the 49ers’ Chase McLaughlin hit back with a 45-yarder with just six seconds on the clock to level at 24-24.

Overtime was a messy affair, with Wilson throwing an interception and McLaughlin shanking a potential game-winning field goal.

But Seattle won back possession and Myers did the rest, ensuring the 49ers’ season-starting winning streak ended at eight games, as the Seahawks took their win-loss record to 8-2.

The 49ers will have a chance to even the regular-season series when they take on the Seahawks in Week 17.