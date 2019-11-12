Kemba Walker leads the way as Celtics make it eight straight wins

Kemba Walker led the way with 29 points as the Boston Celtics secured an eighth straight win with a 116-106 victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

Walker made a trio of key three-pointers in the fourth quarter to maintain Boston’s momentum since a season-opening loss at Philadelphia.

Jaylen Brown finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds, while Marcus Smart scored 17 and Luka Doncic had 34 for the visitors.

Kemba Walker delivered for us in the 4Q as we finished with a 116-106 victory over the Mavericks.

Elsewhere, James Harden scored 39 points, including 13 straight during a two-minute spell in the fourth quarter, as the Houston Rockets beat the New Orleans Pelicans 122-116.

Russell Westbrook had 26 points and Clint Capela added 11 and 20 rebounds to help the Rockets to a fourth straight win.

JJ Redick sunk 24 points for the Pelicans, who had fought back to trail 97-93 before Harden’s scoring burst put the Rockets up 110-93 with just over five minutes left on the clock.

In Detroit, Andrew Wiggins scored 33 points as the Minnesota Timberwolves spoiled Blake Griffin’s return from injury with a 120-114 win over the Pistons.

In Monday’s other games, the Memphis Grizzlies beat the visiting San Antonio Spurs 113-109, the Los Angeles Clippers won 98-88 over the Toronto Raptors and the Utah Jazz beat the Golden State Warriors 122-108.