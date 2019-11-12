Formula One outlines plans for net-zero carbon footprint by 2030

Formula One has announced ambitious plans to have a net-zero carbon footprint by 2030, and have all grands prix using sustainable products by 2025.

The globe-travelling motor sport, which next season will feature a record 22 races, and with proposals to have 25 per year at some stage in the next decade, naturally has a significant impact when it comes to carbon emissions.

But following a 12-month project, F1 – in conjunction with governing body, the FIA, the teams, promoters and other stakeholders – is convinced it can deliver on its stated aims over the coming years.

The initiative will not only cover the F1 cars and on-track activity, with the key to the strategy being a net-zero carbon hybrid power unit, but also the rest of the operations as a sport, such as logistics and travel, with additional plans for offices, facilities and factories to be 100 per cent powered by renewable energy sources.

Chase Carey, chairman and chief executive of Formula One, said: “Few people know that the current F1 hybrid power unit is the most efficient in the world, delivering more power using less fuel, and hence CO2, than any other car.

“We believe F1 can continue to be a leader for the auto industry, and work with the energy and automotive sector, to deliver the world’s first net-zero carbon hybrid internal combustion engine that hugely reduces carbon emissions around the world.

Chase Carey is convinced F1 can be net-zero carbon neutral by 2030 (David Davies/PA)

“In launching F1’s first-ever sustainability strategy, we recognise the critical role that all organisations must play in tackling this global issue.

“By leveraging the immense talent, passion and drive for innovation held by all members of the F1 community, we hope to make a significant positive impact on the environment and communities in which we operate.”

In terms of its sustainable target for 2025, F1 will use sustainable materials at all events, with single-use plastics being eliminated and all waste reused, recycled or composted.

The sport is also to provide incentives and tools to offer every fan a greener way to reach the race, and ensure circuits and facilities enhance fan wellbeing and nature, as well as providing opportunities for local people, businesses and causes to get more involved in the action during a race weekend.

FIA president Jean Todt feels F1’s plans could benefit society (David Davies/PA)

On the two-pronged initiative, FIA president Jean Todt said: “Our commitment to global environmental protection is crucial.

“It is not only very encouraging for the future of motor sport, but it could also have strong benefits for society as a whole.

“With the involvement of the teams, drivers, F1’s numerous stakeholders, and crucially the millions of fans around the world, the FIA and Formula One are committed to driving development and ensuring motor sport grows as a laboratory for environmentally beneficial innovations.”