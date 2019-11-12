Advertising
Federer beats Berrettini for first win of ATP Finals
The Swiss was defeated by Dominic Thiem in his opener.
Roger Federer got his ATP Finals campaign back on track with a straight-sets win over Matteo Berrettini.
The six-time winner, beaten in his opening round-robin match by Dominic Thiem, needed a victory over eighth-ranked Italian Berrettini to keep alive his hopes of reaching the semi-finals.
Federer got the job done without too much fuss and will now face great rival Novak Djokovic on Thursday as he bids to reach the last four.
The 38-year-old Swiss said: “It’s unusual to lose and come back and play again but I did it last year, I had that experience, and I’m happy with how I played today.
“Matteo was always going to be tough with his big serve. To get that break at the start of the second set was key, and I was pretty clean on my own serve.
“Hopefully I can keep that up and play a bit better in my next match.”
The task facing debutant Berrettini was daunting, to say the least. Federer has failed to reach the semi-finals at the season-ending tournament only once in 16 previous appearances. He had never been beaten in a second round-robin match and only lost once to a first-timer – a certain Andy Murray in 2008.
Berrettini, meanwhile, had taken just five games off Federer in their only previous meeting, a chastening three-set defeat at Wimbledon earlier this year.
The 23-year-old matched that figure in the first set here and then surpassed it by surviving the only break point at 5-6 to force a tie-break.
However, Federer dropped only two points in the tie-break and broke to love at the start of the second on his way to a 7-6 (2) 6-3 victory.
What the 20-time grand slam winner needs to do in order to qualify against Djokovic – in their first meeting since the Wimbledon final – remains to be seen.
He may need a victory, or to merely win a set against the world number two. What is for certain is that he would like a measure of revenge for July’s gut-wrenching five-set defeat at SW19.
Earlier, Britain’s Joe Salisbury and American partner Rajeev Ram beat Ivan Dodig and Filip Polasek after a match tie-break to give themselves a chance of reaching the last four.
