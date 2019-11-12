EFL opens investigation into Macclesfield’s failure to pay players

The English Football League has opened a formal investigation into Macclesfield’s failure to pay players.

The Silkmen fielded six youth players and five loanees in Saturday’s 4-0 FA Cup defeat to Kingstonian as the first team went on strike over unpaid salaries.

Wednesday’s Leasing.com Trophy game at Shrewsbury is due to go ahead after the club gave the EFL assurances.

Macclesfield are 15th in Sky Bet League Two and have until 4pm on Wednesday to satisfy the EFL’s request for information.

“The EFL is continuing to have an open and ongoing dialogue with Macclesfield Town as a result of the current challenges facing the club,” an EFL statement read.

“Discussions have been taking place over a number of weeks and months which have resulted in the EFL securing payment of wages for the period of July and September through the use of solidarity and basic award payments.

“It is understood that there has been some challenges with the banking process that has delayed further payments and this is a matter that the ownership of the club must look to resolve at the earliest opportunity for the best interests of the players, staff, and supporters of the club.

“With this in mind, the EFL has now commenced a formal investigation under EFL Regulation 63.7 in light of further allegations made by both the players and the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) in respect of non-payment of wages.

Advertising

“Discussions will continue with the club and the PFA to try and find an appropriate solution, and the club has until no later than 4pm on Wednesday 13 November to provide a response to the EFL’s request for information.

“However, if matters cannot be resolved then the EFL Board has authorised the commencement of disciplinary proceedings and under such circumstances, the independent Disciplinary Commission will have the power to impose a full range of sanctions as set out in Regulation 92.

“In addition, the EFL has asked for, and received assurances from the club that it can meet its obligations to field a team in accordance with Leasing.com Trophy rules for Wednesday’s fixture with Shrewsbury Town.

“In the event they fail to comply then they will forfeit the tie and be expelled from the competition under competition rule 20.2.”