Delph withdraws from England squad

Fabian Delph has withdrawn from the England squad due to injury.

The midfielder has returned to club side Everton for further rehabilitation, the Football Association has announced.

A statement from the FA said: “The midfielder arrived with an injury but it was hoped he would be available to play a part in the Three Lions’ forthcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers.

“However, it has now been decided that Delph is unlikely to feature and will return to his club for further rehabilitation.”

England have not named a replacement for the 29-year-old.

Delph last appeared for England in the Nations League third-place play-off victory over Switzerland in June.

He has made 10 appearances for Everton this season but missed the club’s 2-1 win at Southampton on Saturday.