Toronto Raptors end Los Angeles Lakers’ winning run

Defending champions the Toronto Raptors ended the Los Angeles Lakers’ seven-game winning streak on Sunday night.

The Lakers had been looking like potential finalists over their seven-game stretch, with the new LeBron James-Anthony Davis partnership wreaking havoc.

However, led by 24 points from Pascal Siakam, the Raptors clipped their wins with a 113-104 victory.

James’ old side, the Cleveland Cavaliers, continue to impress under new coach John Beilein.

They won 108-87 at the Garden to defeat the New York Knicks, led by 31 from Collin Sexton.

Nikola Jokic (20 points, six rebounds, seven assists) led the Denver Nuggets to a 100-98 win over Minnesota – including the winning shot – while Damian Lillard once again fired up the Portland Trail Blazers, following up his 60-point night on Friday with 30 against Atlanta as his men won 124-113 after overtime.

The Phoenix Suns blew away the Brooklyn Nets 138-112, Devin Booker with 27, while there were wins for Milwaukee over Oklahoma City, Philadelphia over Charlotte and Indiana over Orlando.